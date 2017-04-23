Pilot Killed In Crash Of WWI-Era Biplane On Central Coast

April 23, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Airplane Crash, Biplane, Biplane Crash, FAA, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a pilot was killed when a replica World War I-era biplane crashed in a field on California’s central coast.

The San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s office says the single-engine, open-cockpit plane went down shortly after takeoff from a private airfield Sunday.

Spokesman Tony Cipolla says the pilot, the only person aboard, died at the scene in Paso Robles, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. The pilot has not been identified.

Sheriff’s department photos show the plane on its side with broken wings and a crumpled front end.

Ian Gregor with the Federal Aviation Administration says it’s a replica Appleby Nieuport 28 from 1976. The original biplanes were built starting in 1917, according to the National Air and Space Museum.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia