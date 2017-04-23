Resident Flags Down Firefighters To Fight Fruitvale Fire

April 23, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Fruitvale, Oakland, Oakland firefighters

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters knocked down a fire Sunday night at an apartment building in East Oakland according to reports on Twitter.

Fire officials said a citizen flagged down a fire engine that was driving in the 1500 block of Fruitvale Avenue just before 8 p.m., alerting them of the fire.

According to fire officials the fire was on the second story of a three-story building, and firefighters were able to bring it under control at 8:01 p.m.

Information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries was not immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia