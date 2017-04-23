Resident Flags Down Firefighters To Fight Fruitvale Fire

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters knocked down a fire Sunday night at an apartment building in East Oakland according to reports on Twitter.
Fire officials said a citizen flagged down a fire engine that was driving in the 1500 block of Fruitvale Avenue just before 8 p.m., alerting them of the fire.
According to fire officials the fire was on the second story of a three-story building, and firefighters were able to bring it under control at 8:01 p.m.
Information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries was not immediately available.