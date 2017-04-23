San Francisco Names New Streets At Candlestick Point After Giants, 49ers Greats

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Former Giants and 49ers greats were at San Francisco City Hall on Sunday for a street-naming ceremony.
A new housing and retail development is set to rise where Candlestick Park once stood and some of the legends of the ‘Stick will have streets named after them.
Joe Montana will be among them and he gave a poignant acceptance speech that honored former teammate Dwight Clark, who was recently diagnosed with ALS.
Joe and Dwight will get the street name and, nearby, a mural depicting “The Catch,” an epic play in the NFC Championship game against the Cowboys in Jan. 1982 which propelled the Niners to their first Super Bowl. It is now considered the greatest play in franchise history.