San Francisco Names New Streets At Candlestick Point After Giants, 49ers Greats

April 23, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: Barry Bonds, Bill Walsh, Candlestick Park, Candlestick Point, Dwight Clark, Joe Montana, Real Estate, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, Willie Mays, Willie McCovey

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Former Giants and 49ers greats were at San Francisco City Hall on Sunday for a street-naming ceremony.

A new housing and retail development is set to rise where Candlestick Park once stood and some of the legends of the ‘Stick will have streets named after them.

Joe Montana will be among them and he gave a poignant acceptance speech that honored former teammate Dwight Clark, who was recently diagnosed with ALS.

Joe and Dwight will get the street name and, nearby, a mural depicting “The Catch,” an epic play in the NFC Championship game against the Cowboys in Jan. 1982 which propelled the Niners to their first Super Bowl. It is now considered the greatest play in franchise history.

Joe Montana

Joe asked that “Montana Drive” be named “Montana Clark Drive.” (CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia