Woman Injured In 2-Alarm Sunnyvale Fire

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A woman received minor burns in a 2-alarm fire that heavily damaged a Sunnyvale home Saturday night, authorities said.
Fire officials said the cause of the 7:26 p.m. fire in a residence in the 1300 block of Elsona Court was a candle left unattended in an upstairs bedroom.
The first arriving engine company saw flames coming out of a second story window igniting a tree.
The lone occupant of the home had evacuated from the residence prior to the arrival of fire personnel. She had suffered a minor burn injury while trying to extinguish the fire.
The woman received medical treatment at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.
Firefighters said their efforts to fight the fire were hampered by solar and swimming pool panels all located on the metal roof.