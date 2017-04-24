BottleRock Napa Valley Culinary Stage Headliners Revealed

NAPA (CBS SF) – On Monday, BottleRock Napa Valley announced their headliners and special guests appearing on the BottleRock Napa Valley Culinary Stage.
CHEFS:
Martha Stewart
Chef José Andrés
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto
Ayesha Curry
Chef Bryan Voltaggio
Chef Michael Voltaggio
Chef Roy Choi
Chef Duff Goldman
Chef Hubert Keller
Chef Chris Cosentino
Top Chef All-Stars Richard Blais
Chef Stephen Barber
Chef Tim Love
Chef Cindy Pawlcyn
Runner up on Kids Baking Championship, Season 3 on Food Network, 13 year-old Justice Faustina
This year, the pairing of celebrity and chef gets bigger as the following have been announced to also appear on the Williams-Sonoma Stage:
Celebrities:
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Fitz and The Tantrums
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Adam Richman
Pro Footballer Franco Harris
Dirty Heads
Silversun Pickups
Gary Dell’Abate, a.k.a. “Baba Booey,”
E-40
Former Oakland Raider Charles Woodson
Matt Sorum
Michael Franti
Everlast
The Strumbellas
Joey Chestnut
The Naked and Famous
Charles Bradley
Mythbusters’ Tory Belleci
Warren G
E!’s Dr. Paul Nassif
Frenchy le Freak
Napa Mayor Jill Techel
KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez
Two thirds of Green Day Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt helped Iron Chef Morimoto carve up a 60 kilo tuna in front of a huge crowd. The pair will once again take the Culinary stage.
Culinary Stage Emcee will once again be our very own “KCBS’ Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem.
BottleRock Napa Valley is located at the Napa Valley Expo near Downtown Napa. The event will run starting Friday, May 26th through Sunday, May 28th.
