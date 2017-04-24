De La Salle Star Ends Suspense, Will Attend USC

CONCORD (CBS SF) – When it comes to a high school sports star announcing his choice of colleges, the site of the event has come in many favors.

Some choose to be at home surrounded by friends and family. Others make the announcement at their school surrounded by cheering teammates and classmates. Then there is the social media route and the sidelines of an All-Star game.

The location of De La Salle star Tuli Letuligasenoa’s announcement Sunday said a great deal of what drives the young star. His venue was his Oakland church.

So in front of family and friends, the talented defensive lineman announced he would attend USC.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder is considered the top 2018 high school football recruit in the Bay Area. He’s currently ranked the 73rd best player in the country on Scout.com’s top 300 and No. 12 in Calfornia.

Among his final choices were Washington, USC, UCLA and Oregon.

“This is crazy,” said Tuli of the support and interest his college plans have generated. “As a kid I never thought this situation would come.”

His mother said she has already encouraged him to dream.

“He’s always dreamed of going on, moving on to the next level,” she said. “Just like he dreamt to go to De La Salle. We’ve kept encouraging him – See the dream through that you’ve made for yourself. The goal that you’ve made for yourself. See it through.”