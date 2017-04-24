DNA Confirms Mountain Lion Attack Inside Pescadero Home

PESCADERO (CBS SF) – A trace of mountain lion DNA has been identified in a blood sample taken from inside a home in Pescadero, confirming reports that a mountain lion entered the home and snatched a dog out of a bedroom, state wildlife officials said Monday.

The morning of the attack, Game Warden Michael Harris came to the home to locate evidence of the attack. He could not find any tracks, but did find a small amount of blood.

Forensic analysis confirmed the blood found in the home was predominantly domestic dog, with trace amounts of mountain lion DNA, confirming a mountain lion had entered the home and taken the dog.

San Mateo County deputies said a woman, child and a 15-pound Portugese Podengo were sleeping in a bedroom at a home on the 800 block of Native Sons Road early in morning on April 17th when the incident occurred.

The incident happened in the hills just above Pescadero, a remote area where mountain lion sightings have become more common.

The bedroom had French doors leading to the outside partially open to let in fresh air.

The door was only slightly ajar, but it was enough to let a mountain lion slip in and take away a beloved pet right next to a sleeping child.

Around 3 a.m., the woman said she woke up after the dog began to bark aggressively. The woman said she then saw the shadow of an animal enter the room and take the dog from the bed.

“As soon as I saw it walk out, I said, ‘That’s a lion,'” said homeowner Victoria Fought.

Lenora was a rescue dog and hasn’t been seen since.

Fought and her daughter Catalina Pesso still have a hard time believing a mountain lion could be so bold.

“It was shocking,” said Fought.

“I heard my little dog bark and it wasn’t a bark that I’ve heard her do before,” said Pesso.