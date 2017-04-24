2 Dead In Shooting At Humboldt County Caltrans Facility

RIO DELL, Humboldt County (AP) — Authorities say a work-related dispute led to a shooting that left two employees dead at a California Department of Transportation maintenance facility in Northern California.

The California Highway Patrol says the shooting happened Monday morning at a Caltrans facility in Rio Dell, about 190 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Investigators believe a Caltrans employee got into an altercation with his supervisor, grabbed a handgun and fired several rounds at her before shooting himself. The supervisor was found dead at the scene and the worker died at the hospital.

Their names have not been released.

A Caltrans spokeswoman said they were members of a painting crew.

Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said news of the shooting shocks and saddens everyone at the agency.

