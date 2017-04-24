Madison Bumgarner Remorseful Over Dirt Bike Accident

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX5/AP) — Madison Bumgarner had nearly finished a ride of more than two hours in the mountains outside Denver when his rented dirt bike slipped on the trail and took the pitcher to the ground.

The 2014 World Series MVP bruise ribs and a sprained AC joint in his pitching shoulder in the dirt bike accident during Thursday’s off day in Colorado and spoke about the injury for the first time publicly on Monday.

He was scheduled to have another MRI exam later in the evening and be checked by Dr. Ken Akizuki. While the left-hander doesn’t believe there is structural damage in the shoulder, he didn’t want to speak prematurely about how long he might be sidelined, whether he will need surgery or be able to pitch again this season.

While his contract lists prohibited activities, Bumgarner didn’t offer specifics. Bumgarner says Giants CEO Larry Baer, general manager Bobby Evans and manager Bruce Bochy all have been supportive and he hasn’t been told he faces discipline.

He calls the situation “terrible,” and Bochy called his ace “remorseful.”

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.