Slumbering Driver Escapes Napa Car Fire

April 24, 2017 10:42 AM
NAPA (CBS SF) — A driver who pulled over on Napa’s Silverado Trail to nap was able to escape their vehicle when it exploded into flames, authorities said.

According to Napa Police’s Facebook page, the agency received a call reporting the car fire at 4:15 a.m. Sunday reporting a vehicle engulfed in flames on the side of the road.

The driver told police they had pulled over to the shoulder to take a nap. Unfortunately, the vehicle was parked in dry brush and mulch which ignited under the car.

The driver awoke to smoke inside the car and exited the car just before it engulfed in flames.

