Suspect Pleads Not Guilty In San Bruno Dismemberment Case

April 24, 2017 2:58 PM
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A 50-year-old San Bruno resident, charged with murdering a neighbor following the gruesome discovery of human remains inside his home and in the backyard, has pleaded not guilty, prosecutors said Monday.

David Stubblefield is charged with murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tear gas and destroying or concealing evidence in the death of 77-year-old Benjamin Roybal.

After making his plea, the judge ordered Stubblefield to remain in custody on $10 million bail.

Prosecutors said they believe Stubblefield got into an argument over the price of a space heater with Roybal. He then allegedly sprayed Roybal with pepper spray and shot him to death with a handgun.

In an attempt to dispose of the body, Stubblefield allegedly cut up Roybal’s body and used chemicals in an attempt to dissolve the remains.

Stubblefield was ordered to return to court on May 22 at 1:30 p.m.

