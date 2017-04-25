2 In Critical Condition After Being Shot Inside Car In Alameda County

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A shooting near Hayward Tuesday evening has left two people in

critical condition, according to an Alameda County sergeant.

The shooting was reported at 7:25 p.m. near the corner of Meekland and Medford avenues in the unincorporated community of Cherryland, sheriff’s officials said.

Upon arrival, deputies found two male victims sitting in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Ray Kelly.

The two were taken to a hospital and are listed in critical condition, Kelly said.

Investigators believe a suspect in a vehicle drove by the victims’ vehicle and shot at them before fleeing the area, according to Kelly.

No arrest has been made and investigators are seeking a motive for the shooting.

“Investigators are trying to piece it together and we’re checking for witnesses and video surveillance,” Kelly said.

