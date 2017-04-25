Apple VP Leads Store Redesign, New Educational Program

CUPERTINO (CBS NEWS) — Tech giant Apple is unveiling a redesigned store outside the world’s tallest building in Dubai. The company is also announcing new educational sessions that will launch next month in all its stores, called Today at Apple.
The updates are the work of a team led by Apple’s highest-ranking female executive, Angela Ahrendts. Ahrendts became Apple’s senior vice president of retail in 2014 after working as CEO of Burberry. She has overseen the stores’ most significant redesign since they opened around 15 years ago.
