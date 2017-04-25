Audit: University Of California Had Up To $175M In Secret Reserve

April 25, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Audit, Elaine Howle, Janet Napolitano, University of California

KCBS_740

SACRAMENTO (KCBS) – California’s auditor says top University of California administrators had a secret budget account that hid upwards of $175 million from public view.

In a scathing report released Tuesday, Auditor Elaine Howle said the office of UC President Janet Napolitano created an undisclosed budget over four years to spend the hidden money with little or no oversight.

During that time, the UC system raised tuition and asked the legislature for more money.

Napolitano denies the audit’s claim. She argues the true amount of money in reserves is $38 million, or about 10 percent of the system’s operating and administrative budget.

The UC president said that is a modest amount to stash away for unexpected expenses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia