Madonna Biopic ‘Blond Ambition’ Picked Up By Universal

By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – A biopic about the early career of Madonna is getting closer to being brought to life since Universal recently picked up the treatment. Elyse Hollander wrote the script for Blond Ambition which topped the 2016 Black List, which ranks Hollywood’s most-liked, but unproduced screenplays.

The story will be set in early 1980s New York as Madonna works on her first album, reports The Hollywood Reporter. During the film, the singer struggles to succeed in the music business as a woman, experiences relationship drama and becomes a rising star. Her debut album, Madonna, was released in 1983 and included the hits “Holiday,” “Borderline” and “Lucky Star.”





Reportedly, Michael De Luca of Fifty Shades of Grey fame, will produce the project alongside Brett Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment and John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions.

