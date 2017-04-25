Man Shot Outside Eastridge Mall In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — At least one person was being treated for a gunshot wound following a shooting just outside a San Jose shopping mall, police said.
The shooting was reported to the fire department at around 3:40 p.m. along the 2100 block of Quimby Road, just outside the Eastridge Center shopping mall parking lot.
A tweet from San Jose Firefighters’ Union Local 230 showed an image of firefighters tending to a victim on the ground.
When police officers arrived they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to San Jose police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia.
The unidentified victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Garcia said. No suspects were identified.