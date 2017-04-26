Former Bauhaus Singer Postpones SF Residency

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A nearly month-long summer residency at the Chapel in San Francisco by post-punk vocalist and founding member of Bauhaus Peter Murphy has been postponed due to health reasons, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The extended engagement presented by the Chapel and concert promoter (((folkYEAH!))) Presents was originally set to feature Murphy headlining 15 concerts between June 20th and July 14th.

During a recent check up, doctors discovered nodules on Murphy’s vocal cords, according to the press release issued Wednesday. Treatment of the nodules and the extended period of recovery following treatment required that the scheduled concerts be postponed.

Murphy recorded a video with a message for his fans explaining the issue that was shared on YouTube Wednesday.

The rescheduled dates will now take place in late January and early February. Murphy and his representatives additionally announced two very special “Mr. Moonlight” shows that will feature Bauhaus classics exclusively taking place on February 14th and 15th. Tickets for those shows will go on sale Friday, April 28th at the Chapel website.

The complete schedule of residency dates appears below:

January 23 – Should the World Fail to Fall Apart

January 24 – Should the World Fail to Fall Apart

January 26 – Love Hysteria

January 27 – Love Hysteria

January 28 – Love Hysteria

January 31 – Deep

February 2 – Deep

February 3 – Deep

February 4 – Holy Smoke

February 7 – Cascade

February 9 – Dust

February 10 – Ninth

February 11 – Stripped

February 14 – “Mr. Moonlight” (Bauhaus classics)

February 15 – “Mr. Moonlight” (Bauhaus classics)

According to the Chapel, for fans who want to keep their tickets for the new date, no action is required. Refunds will be honored to any customers wanting refunds who cannot attend the new date. Customers who would like to purchase tickets to a different show among the new dates should first buy tickets to the new date and then request a refund for their original tickets.

It should also be noted for customers who bought tickets for the original scheduled performances of Cascade (July 1 and July 3) and Dust (July 6-7) should note that those LPs have turned into single-night performances. The tickets of both original nights will be honored at the single rescheduled night in February.