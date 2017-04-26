New Landslide Shuts Down Hwy 101 In Mendocino County

MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Highway 101 in Mendocino County was briefly open earlier this week after being shut down by a landslide about two weeks ago, but was quickly closed again Tuesday night after another large slide.
Caltrans had just opened the road when the hillside came tumbling across the highway.
A video posted by Facebook user Wendy Kornberg shows the dramatic slide. She can be heard encouraging the Caltrans workers to run as slide increases in size, finally exclaiming “Oh my God! Holy cow!” as it comes to and end.
Luckily no one was hurt.
Crews remain at the site working to clear this new slide.