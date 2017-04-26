Suspect Arrested In Napa Drive-By That Narrowly Missed Child

NAPA (CBS SF) — Police in Napa on Wednesday morning arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a late March drive-by shooting that nearly hit a young boy in his bedroom, according to authorities

Detectives had been investigating the case ever since the shooting into a home at the Rexford Mobile Home Park on Pueblo Avenue happened on March 27. While no one was injured in the shooting, an 11-year-old boy was missed by a bullet by mere inches.

Authorities pursued leads in the investigation that led to Napa officers serving warrants related to the drive-by shooting at three separate homes in Napa and one home in Vallejo. Officers were assisted by members of the Napa County Sheriff’s Department and the Vallejo Police Department.

22-year-old suspect Daniel Sueras was taken into custody at a house on the 100 block of Freeway Drive and arrested on a related warrant for attempted murder with gang enhancements. The car used in the shooting was located in downtown Napa and seized for evidence.

Napa police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has any information related to the case they can contact Detective Tommy Keener at tkeener@cityofnapa.org or 707 258-7879.