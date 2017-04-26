Two Missing 11-Year-Old Hayward Girls May Have Run Away Together Again

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing 11-year-old girls who vanished Wednesday afternoon in Hayward.

Police believe the girls ran away because they have previously run away together in the past.

The two girls, identified as Makayla Hayes and Samiyah White, were last seen at about 1:30 p.m. at Park Elementary School, located at 411 Larchmont Street, according to police.

The girls are considered at risk because of their age.

In the previous incident, the girls were later located in Fremont, police said.

Makayla is described as a black juvenile, 4 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored beanie, a bulky jacket and dark jeans.

Samiyah is described as a black juvenile, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing multi-colored pants and a purple sweatshirt, according to police.

Anyone who sees the girls is asked to contact Hayward police at (510) 293-7000.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.