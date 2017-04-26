Warriors GM Confident Kerr Will Return To Full Health

April 26, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Back Injury, Coaching, Golden State Warriors, Kerr, Medicine, NBA

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers fully expects Steve Kerr to find a solution to his debilitating health issues and be back on the bench without being forced out of coaching altogether because of complications from two back surgeries.

It just might not be right away. Myers says, “What he’s facing is fixable.”

The 51-year-old Kerr plans to be examined at Stanford this week and is away from the team until he feels well enough to return. He didn’t coach the NBA-best
Warriors in Games 3 and 4 at Portland last week while dealing with symptoms that make him extremely uncomfortable.

For now, top assistant Mike Brown is leading the way with an experienced coaching staff and veteran team as the Warriors wait to learn their next opponent — the Los Angeles Clippers or Utah — after sweeping Portland in four games.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia