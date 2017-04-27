Zuckerberg Helps Assemble Ford Pickups In Visit To Michigan

DETROIT (CBS SF) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg helped assemble pickup trucks at a Ford plant, as part of a trip to Michigan.

In a post on his Facebook account Thursday, Zuckerberg said he visited the Ford Rouge Plant near Detroit, where F-150 pickups are built. The CEO said he played a “very small part” in assembling some pickups, installing antennas and other small parts. He also signed an inspection sticker on one of the trucks.

Zuckerberg said workers on the assembly line also checked his work.

The CEO of the Menlo Park-based social media giant said he also spoke to assembly line workers during his visit.

“Each person told me separately how important it is to have good shoes because you’re essentially walking on a treadmill for 10 hours a day. Every 52 seconds, you have to go through your set of tasks — 650 times a day,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg said this was his first visit to Michigan, the center of the U.S. automotive industry and the 10th most populous state.

In a post in January, Zuckerberg made it his goal in 2017 to visit every state following a tumultuous 2016, “to get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future.”