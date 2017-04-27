WATCH LIVE: Pro-Ann Coulter Rally At Civic Center Park in Berkeley

Mountain Lion Captured At Santa Cruz Shopping Center

April 27, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: California Fish and Wildlife, Captured, Mountain lion, Puma Project, Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — An 80-pound mountain lion, who climbed up a tree outside a Santa Cruz shopping center, was tranquilized and captured Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said they began receiving calls around 8 a.m. reporting a possible mountain lion sighting in the neighborhood near the East Cliff Village Shopping Center located at East Cliff Dr. and 17th Ave.

Arriving officers discovered the lion perched up a tree. Local residents were asked to shelter-in-place and several nearby schools were also placed on lockdown including Del Mar Elementary and Shoreline Middle School.

Fish and Wildlife officials arrived to help in capturing the animal which was tranquilized and removed from the tree.

According to Paul Houghtaling of The Puma Project, the animal was tagged and fitted with a GPS collar for tracking once it was released back to the wild.

Authorities said no one was injured

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

Listen