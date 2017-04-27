WATCH LIVE: Pro-Ann Coulter Rally At Civic Center Park in Berkeley

Woman Shot Dead On Walnut Creek Street

April 27, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: crimewatch, Fatal shooting, Lindsay Wildlife Experience, Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Walnut Creek police were looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a woman this afternoon near the Lindsay Wildlife Experience.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report that a woman had been shot on the street in the 1900 block of First Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound and began providing “life saving measures,” but she died at the scene.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

No additional information was immediately available but police said that a spokesperson will be available at 4 p.m. at the Walnut Creek Police Department with “limited information” about the attack.

