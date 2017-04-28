Officer-Involved Freeway Shooting Shuts Down Northbound 101

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A injury crash and officer-involved shooting on Highway 101 in San Mateo near the Highway 92 interchange has shut down all but one northbound lane of 101, according to authorities.

The incident was first reported as a traffic collision involving two vehicles at 5:28 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near state Highway 92, CHP officials said.

A suspect then allegedly got out of a vehicle and began shooting. The CHP reported that one person was seen down on the right hand shoulder.

CHP later confirmed that the incident was an officer-involved shooting.

Officer involved shooting US-101 NB south of SR-92 currently under investigation, we will give more details as they become available. — CHP RWC (@CHP_RedwoodCity) April 29, 2017

The incident caused a severe traffic alert on northbound Highway 101, initially shutting down all lanes.

CHP has started diverting northbound traffic off the freeway at the Ralston and Hillsdale exits.

Footage shot by Chopper 5 showed what appeared to be two black pick-up trucks involved in the accident. CHP and paramedic units were on the scene.

A yellow tarp had been laid over the ground near one of the vehicles, indicating that the suspect shot by the officer may be deceased.

As of about 6:15 p.m., it appeared a single lane of traffic was being allowed to pass through the area of the incident. The other lanes were cordoned off with police tape

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.