Fyre Festival Canceled After Chaotic False Start

April 28, 2017 11:39 AM
EXUMA ISLANDS (CBS NEWS) — The Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, billed as a “luxury” event featuring big music acts and celebrity chefs, is now canceled after a chaotic false start, stranding angry visitors who shelled out thousands of dollars to attend.

“Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed,” the festival tweeted on Friday. “After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely.”

The statement was of little solace to those who were already on the island. After promises of gourmet meals from celebrity chefs, festival-goes who arrived on Thursday were treated to sandwich bread, salad and slices of cheese, one attendee claimed on Twitter.

Visitors at the music event called it a fraud. On its website, the Fyre Festival described itself a “cultural moment created from a blend of music, art, and food,” and an ad for the event said it featured “the best in food, art, music and adventure.”

