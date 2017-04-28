Hacker ‘Dark Overlord’ Threatens To Release Stolen Copies Of Hit Netflix Series

April 28, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Hacking Attack, Internet Piracy, Netflix, Online Piracy, Orange Is The New Black, ransom

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — A hacker claims to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix’s hit series “Orange Is The New Black,” and is asking for an unspecified ransom to withhold its release online.

The hacker, who goes by the name The Dark Overlord, has already purportedly uploaded the first episode to an illegal file-sharing service. The Associated Press could not legally confirm the authenticity of that uploaded file.

New episodes of “Orange” are scheduled for official release on June 9.

Netflix said that a small production vendor that works with several major TV studios had suffered a breach. The Los Gatos, California, company described it as an “active situation” that’s being investigated by the FBI and other authorities.

Pirated copies of “Orange” could dent Netflix’s subscriber growth.

