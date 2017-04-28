Harry Styles Kicks Off 2017 Tour In San Francisco

By Hayden Wright
(RADIO.COM) – The first half of 2017 has been kind to Harry Styles. He made his debut as a solo artist, snagged a cover of Rolling Stone and a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden. To promote his self-titled album (which drops May 12th), Styles will tour “intimate venues” around the world this fall.
The tour kicks off in San Francisco on September 19th with North American stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Boston and more.
On October 25th, Styles crosses the pond for European dates including Paris, London and Stockholm. A final leg touches down in Singapore on November 23rd, meandering through Australia and wrapping up December 8th in Tokyo.
See a full list of dates here:
Tickets are available through Harry’s website.
