Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines

(CBS SF) – A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the southern part of the Philippines, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS reports the earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao about 50 miles south of General Santos City at 1:23 p.m. Friday Pacific Time (4:23 a.m. Saturday local time).
According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts of the Philippines and Indonesia within 300 kilometers of the epicenter.
Officials said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii or the west coast of the United States.
COMPLETE QUAKE COVERAGE: CBS Earthquake Resource Center
This article will be updated as information warrants, and follow KPIX 5 on Twitter at @CBSSF or KCBS Radio on Twitter at @KCBSNews for updates on breaking news anytime.
DID YOU FEEL IT?: USGS Shake Map For Northern California
LIVE QUAKE MAP: Track Real-Time Hot Spots
BAY AREA FAULTS: Interactive Map Of Local Faults
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
WEST COAST TSUNAMI TRACKING:
Tsunami Alerts & Maps