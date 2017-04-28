Fairfield Evacuation Lifted After Suspicious Device Rendered Safe

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Police in Fairfield have lifted an evacuation order in the area of Crocker Circle and Huntington Drive Friday after a suspicious device was found, according to authorities.

The evacuation order was lifted shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Police had issued an alert about an hour earlier that said the device was discovered inside of a warehouse in the 2400 Block of Crocker Circle. According to the alert, the device is located near chemicals that would pose a threat to people in the area if ignited.

A bomb squad arrived at the scene to assist in neutralizing the device, according to authorities.

The evacuation affected all businesses on Crocker Circle as well as businesses on Huntington Drive between Walters Road and Stanford Court.

Huntington Drive was also closed to vehicle traffic during the incident. Police warned the public that this is an active crime scene and the area should be avoided.

Police noted that the device is similar to the ones used in Thursday night’s firebombing incidents. Authorities have not yet determined if this incident is related, but said the investigation is ongoing.