Trump Administration: No Immediate Plans To Halt Immigration Order

April 28, 2017 1:53 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Trump administration has told two Bay Area counties it has no plans right now to seek a court ruling immediately reinstating the president’s executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.

Court documents filed on Friday and signed by U.S. Justice Department attorneys say the administration has indicated to Santa Clara and San Francisco counties that it is not considering seeking a stay on U.S. District Judge William Orrick’s order at this time.

Orrick blocked the executive order targeting sanctuary cities on Tuesday, saying the president could not set new conditions on congressional spending.

The court filings seek to give the administration more time to respond to Santa Clara and San Francisco’s lawsuits.

Trump called Orrick’s ruling “ridiculous” and vowed to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

