13-Pound Newborn ‘Valentino’ One Of Biggest Born In Northern California

April 29, 2017 11:02 PM
Filed Under: Baby, Newborn 13 Pounds, Sacramento, Valentino

SACRAMENTO (KPIX 5) — A newborn baby in Sacramento made an impressive debut, weighing in at more than 13 pounds.

Baby Valentino is one of the largest babies ever born in Northern California.

He was delivered at Sutter Davis Hospital on Friday.

Despite his big size, his mom says her labor was pretty quick, lasting a little more than 2 hours.

“When we put him on the scale and I saw the look on my sister-in-law’s face and she said 13 pounds, 11 ounces, I was pretty shocked,” said mom Kelly Corsetti.

Valentino will join his 17-month-old brother and 2-and-a-half-year-old sister.

Doctors say he is healthy and ready to go home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch