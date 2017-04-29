Holy Guacamole! Avocado Shortage Makes Prices Soar This Cinco De Mayo

April 29, 2017 6:41 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Guacamole lovers could suffer sticker shock this Cinco de Mayo.

An avocado shortage has pushed prices to record highs, just in time for the celebration commemorating victory at the Battle of Puebla.

One reason is that Easter, another holiday with heavy avocado consumption, came late this year. Add to that, the crop tends to be smaller every other year.

Avocados take more than a year to grow, and last summer’s heat wave in the San Diego didn’t’ help the current crop either.

An avocado hangs from a tree at a farm in Pauma Valley near Valley Center, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)


California’s production is down about 44 percent this year. Production in Mexico is down, too.

According to Bloomberg, a 22 pound box of Hass avacados from Mexico costs more than $27 right now. That’s more tnan double this time last year, and the highest in 19 years.

The high prices are expected to continue all summer.

