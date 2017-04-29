Holy Guacamole! Avocado Shortage Makes Prices Soar This Cinco De Mayo

Raiders Bolster Lackluster Defense On Draft Day 2 Covering tight ends has been a major bugaboo for the Oakland Raiders ever since Jack Del Rio arrived as coach in 2015.

Tom Hanks Going On 'NFL Moratorium' Over Raiders Move"You cannot take the Silver and Black, put them in an air-conditioned dome in the desert, make them play on artificial turf within a stone's throw of the fountains of Caesar's Palace, and call them the Raiders," - Tom Hanks