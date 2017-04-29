Oakland Plan To Divert Soda Tax To Fill Budget Shortfall Has Residents Upset

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The budget from Oakland’s mayor is out and already there is at least one battle brewing.

Mayor Libby Schaaf says Oakland is facing a $32 million budget shortfall. She wants to help fill the gap by diverting $6 million of soda tax.

Many people are upset because city leaders promised voters the money would be used for health programs.

“It’s a bait and switch by the mayor,” says resident Louis Nagel.

“It will be used to support children and family activities,” insists Coundilman Noel Gallo.

Gallo says he supports the mayor’s idea to use the soda tax money for libraries and parks.

The mayor’s new budget also directs money to fix potholes and sets aside funds for more affordable housing.

The city will hold several public budget meetings in the next few weeks and must adopt a final plan by June 30.