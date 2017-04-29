SF Police Arrest 6 For String Of Armed Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco last Sunday arrested six suspects in connection with a series of armed robberies.

Jacob Zamecnick, 20, and Rodney Snell 19, both of Vacaville, and Jaylen Douglas, 18, of Modesto, were arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun with intent to commit a felony, possession of stolen property, robbery and conspiracy.

Three juveniles, a 17-year-old male, a 17-year-old female and a 15-year old male, all from Vacaville, were arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun with intent to commit a felony, possession of stolen property, robbery and conspiracy and being a minor in possession of a concealable firearm.

The 15-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

On Sunday, officers with the San Francisco Police Department responded at 11:59 p.m. to the 1700 block of Stockton Street on a report of an armed robbery.

The victims, a 28-year-old man from Fresno and a 25-year-old woman from San Francisco, told police they were walking west on Filbert Street toward Stockton Street when a group of males exited an SUV and surrounded them.

The victims said one of the suspects pulled a handgun and demanded the victims’ property.

After robbing the victims, the suspects fled in an SUV, police said.

Officers were able to locate the suspects in their getaway vehicle and they were taken into custody, police said.

Police said the some of the suspects were linked to three other incidents that occurred earlier Sunday in the city including two armed robberies with a gun and an attempted robbery with force.

