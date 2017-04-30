Carjacking May Have Led To Hwy 101 Officer-Involved Shooting

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Authorities on Saturday said they believe suspect fatally shot by CHP officers on Highway 101 in San Mateo Friday night was involved in an armed carjacking.

Police in San Mateo said the incident started as a traffic accident involving two vehicles on Highway 101 near the Highway 92 interchange early Friday evening at about 5:30 p.m.

When CHP officers arrived, the suspect was holding a gun, according to police.

The suspect ignored commands to drop the weapon and three of the CHP officers at the scene opened fire.

The driver of the second vehicle in the accident was not harmed, but investigators are trying to determine if the driver and the suspect knew each other.

“Part of the investigation will be to determine if the collision was part of the carjacking, or whether the carjacking was a result of the collision,” said San Mateo Police Capt. Dave Norris.

The investigation into the shooting left northbound lanes of Highway 101 shut down for six hours, snarling traffic into the night. Lanes were completely reopened at about 12 a.m.

Investigators are looking into whether the officer-involved shooting was justified. The three CHP officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.