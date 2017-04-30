Flooding Fears Soar Along With Temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Soaring temperatures forecasted for this week will start the melt-off of the historic Sierra snow pack, elevating fears of flooding along the American, Merced, Humboldt and Truckee rivers.

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Sunday they expect the Merced River in Yosemite National Park to go about a foot over its banks on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a flood warning remained in effect above Rye Patch Reservoir on the Humboldt River. Flood Advisories were also in place on portions of the Truckee River due to high flows from reservoir releases and snowmelt and in the lower part of the Carson River due to releases from Lahontan Reservoir.

The National Weather Service said temperatures would remain above freezing at the higher elevations in the Sierra, escalating the snow

melt.

There was also a good chance for showers to return late next week and next weekend. Forecasters said additional rainfall could create more runoff and even higher river flows.

t

The weather service said a hot spell this week will raise Northern California temperatures to levels usually not seen until early July. Temperatures will soar into the 80s in the Bay Area and the 60s in the Sierra.

Forecasters were also warning swimmers and others that some California rivers will run extra cold and fast while the record snow melts.