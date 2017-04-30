Teen Driver Crashes Into Electrical Pole In Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A juvenile allegedly crashed his car into a power pole early Sunday morning in Martinez, resulting in a power outage, police said.
At 3:17 a.m., Martinez police officers responded to the 6700 block of Alhambra Avenue on a report of a vehicle that struck a telephone and electrical pole.
At the scene, officers located a single vehicle collision, a downed pole and electrical wires blocking the north and south lanes of Alhambra Avenue. As a result, electrical power was interrupted between Blue Ridge Drive and Gregory Lane in Pleasant Hill, police said.
The juvenile male driver of the vehicle was not injured and an investigation indicates that he fell asleep at the wheel, causing him to crash. There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, police said.
The juvenile driver was released to his parents at the scene.
As of 5:16 a.m., the north and south lanes of Alhambra Avenue are closed to traffic between Devon Avenue and Virginia Hills Drive as PG&E workers and fire crews work to restore power and clear the roadway, police said.