77-Year-Old Woman Killed In Collision Near Lake Merced In SF

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are asking for the help from anyone who may have witnessed a collision that killed a pedestrian late Saturday night in San Francisco.

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. to Lake Merced and Font boulevards where nearby a 77-year old woman was crossing Lake Merced Boulevard when she was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck stopped and cooperated with police.

Officers said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have played a role in the collision.

Police said they believe the occupants of a two-door white car may have witnessed the collision and police are asking the people to call (415) 553-1641 or (415) 553-9516 if they can provide information about the fatality.

Anyone who has information about the collision is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text with SFPD.

Everyone can remain anonymous, police said.

