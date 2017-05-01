Authorities In Sonoma County Search For Escaped Inmate

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Authorities in Sonoma County on Monday asked for the public’s help as they searched for an inmate who escaped from the North County Detention Facility in Santa Rosa.

On Monday morning at about 8:30 a.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said inmate clothing was found along the outer perimeter fence of the facility. The detention facility was immediate put on lockdown and head count was conducted. Correctional deputies found that one inmate — identified as 27-year-old Windsor resident Richard Medina aka Ricardo Medina — was missing from his cell.

Medina had stuffed clothing and bedding inside a sheet to make it look like he was asleep in his cell. Deputies also found tied bed sheets in a nearby garbage can, leading them to believe Medina climbed over the fence that is topped with razor wire.

The inmate has been in custody since March 18, 2017, on charges of battery and assault with a deadly weapon case. His conviction dates back to a 2013 incident where he was with gang members when a fight broke out in Windsor, leading to the injury of a rival gang member.

Medina was scheduled for release on September 3, 2017.

Authorities are asking that anyone who sees Medina or has information on his whereabouts call 911 immediately.