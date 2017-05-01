Firefighters Battle Blaze Under I-580 Overpass In Oakland

May 1, 2017 9:58 PM
Filed Under: Emeryville, I-580, Oakland, Overpass

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland were responding to a fire Monday night underneath Interstate Highway 580, near the Emeryville border, according to a dispatcher with the Oakland Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 8:19 p.m. underneath the highway’s overpass, near Peralta and 36th streets, the dispatcher said.

Firefighters were captured in photographs walking among debris left by a homeless encampment under the overpass.

A person at the scene took photos of the homeless encampment and posted them to Twitter. The photos showed firefighters walking between tents, a couch, and a barbecue grill, among other items beneath the overpass.

