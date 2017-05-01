Fugitive Father Surrenders In Mountain View Baby Abduction

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A father who was wanted for allegedly abducting his 4-month-old daughter from a Mountain View hotel last month has turned himself in to police, authorities announced Monday.
Michael Wallin, 45, of Patterson, allegedly left the hotel with his daughter Madilyn Wallin at about 8:30 p.m. on April 4 following a visit with her and her mother at the Residence Inn at 1854 W. El Camino Real.
He allegedly drove off with Madilyn in his truck with her in his lap. Madilyn’s mother was allegedly dragged briefly by the truck but escaped serious injury, police said.
The mother’s adult son tried to stop Wallin but he allegedly “brake-checked” the son and a collision occurred before Wallin drove off with Madilyn.
Police alleged that Wallin had no child car seat in the truck.
The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Madilyn and she was found safe the next morning.
Wallin was arrested Sunday on suspicion of maliciously withholding a child from their guardian, child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon.