Bay Area May Day Protesters Hit Streets On Worker Rights, Immigration

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Thousands of workers and activists from across the Bay Area are expected to rally and march Monday in honor of International Workers Day, or May Day, and to support immigrant rights.

Large events and actions are scheduled to take place throughout the region, including in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

A May Day rally in San Francisco is underway with people blocking vehicle access at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office in downtown. They say they plan to stay there until police arrest them.

Streets around the Sansome Street office are closed as a few hundred residents, immigrants, youth, and workers march in the area. Some buses have been rerouted and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

At 11 a.m., workers and activists will hold a May Day rally at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco. Members of the Service Employees International Union and other organizations will celebrate workers, and at 12:30 p.m. begin a march in support of immigrant rights that will end at Civic Center Plaza.

At noon, a coalition of social justice and immigrant rights groups will rally in Oakland. The event will take place at Frank Ogawa Plaza located at 14th Street and Broadway.

In San Jose, hundreds of workers, including tech industry employees, are expected to turn out for a May Day rally. The event will take place at 1 p.m. at Mexican Heritage Plaza at 1700 Alum Rock Ave. Details and updates on the event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/718470045001324/?active–tab=discussion.

In Concord, activists have scheduled a May Day rally and march to begin at 4 p.m. at Meadow Homes Park at 1351 Detroit Ave. Participants will rally to defend immigrant rights and to call on city leaders to make Concord a sanctuary city.

