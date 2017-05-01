Netflix Refuses To Cave Into Hacker Demands

LOS GATOS (KPIX 5) – Hackers who targeted Netflix reportedly came away empty handed when they demanded a ransom from the company to stop a leak involving one of the company’s hottest shows.

The Los Gatos-based entertainment company isn’t commenting on the hack attack involving “Orange is the New Black.”

Netflix reportedly stood firm against the hacker group “Dark Overlord,” refusing to pay a ransom for the ten stolen episodes

The episodes from the show’s upcoming Season Five were then leaked online.

KPIX 5 security analyst Jeff Harp said this is a complex case for the FBI, which is trying to track down the people behind the attack.

“There’s a lot going on here; theft of copyright materials,” explained Harp. “But it’s not just the internet crime; they are attempting to extort money from somebody.”

It was not known what the ransom demand was.

Netflix earlier said the security breech happened to one of its partner production companies, which had the episodes at or near completion.

Harp says the partners may have weaker levels of security than Netflix itself.

“That’s something that I’m sure a lot of companies are going to look at down the road,” said Harp. “When they look at a vendor, they’ve got to make sure that that vendor meets its certification standards for all sorts of security protocols.”

“Orange is the New Black” is a female prison series known for its dark humor. Fans were tantalized by the possibility of a sneak peak, but series viewer Marissa Alvarado said it would be more fun for her to wait.

“Because we’re used to all like, talking about it, tweeting it and snapchatting about it,” said Alvarado. “Everyone gets all hyped being able to watch it at the same time.”

It’s not known how much this might be hurting Netflix financially, but the company’s stock finished up three points Monday. Perhaps investors recognizing that all the extra publicity might actually build excitement and anticipation when the episodes will be officially released on June 9th.