San Francisco Beefeater Marks 40 Years On The Job

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Tom Sweeney is well known to tourists and locals in San Francisco, thanks to the job he has held for four decades. The city’s famed Beefeater is marking his 40th anniversary at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel this week.

Four decades is a long time to have any job, but the milestone is extra special for Sweeney.

“What’s so weird about this is that I took this for a summer job. I was just out of Riordan High School. I planned on doing this for about a year and I ended up doing 40 summers here at the Sir Francis Drake,” Sweeney told KCBS.

Sweeney had intended to become a policeman or a firefighter, but found that he loved his summer job as a doorman at the Sir Francis Drake too much to quit.

He’s chief doorman now and spends eight hours a day in his beefeater uniform helping tourists check in, carrying luggage, and answering questions. Sweeney has a lot of memories from the years, including the day in 1981 when he took down a pair of thieves:

“They robbed some tourists checking in, they ran down Powell with suitcases. Luckily I was a middle linebacker in football and I’ve done 30 marathons,” Sweeney said. “So I ran down there, dove and tackled two of them at once. And they went to jail.”

Sweeney plans to hang up his beefeater uniform and retire in 2020.