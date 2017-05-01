Tentative Deal Averts Sunnyvale City Workers Strike

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — City officials and negotiators for Sunnyvale’s unionized city employees reached a tentative agreement on a new contract early Monday, averting a planned walkout.

The deal culminates two years of talks between the two sides. No details were released and the pact now must be approved by the rank-and-file.

“We are very pleased to have reached this tentative agreement with our employees,” said Sunnyvale Mayor Glenn Hendricks in a prepared statement. “We are extremely proud of the work our employees do every day and believe our City services are second to none. This agreement means those services won’t be unnecessarily interrupted during work stoppages.”

The Sunnyvale Employees Association — which represents 400 city workers — had authorized a strike scheduled to begin on Monday.

But Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez forced the two sides back to the table in a last ditch effort to avert a walkout.

“We are also very grateful to Supervisor Chavez for getting the two sides together to facilitate the deal,” Hendricks said.

The union represents parks and recreation workers, maintenance workers, water treatment plant employees, building and inspection department employees and public safety records keepers.