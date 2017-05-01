Three Horses Found Wandering Mount Diablo State Park

MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) — Three horses were found wandering at Mt. Diablo State Park on Sunday.

The horses are recovering at a shelter in Martinez after being rescued by Contra Costa County Animal Control.

They were found wandering in the park around Curry Point.

The three horses are pretty friendly, which means they likely belong to someone.

So how did they end up roaming Mount Diablo State Park?

Steve Burdo with Contra Costa County Animal Services said it may be a result of all the recent storms.

“Due to the inclimate weather it could have been a factor to the fence line or something like that. We have been seeing this not with horses but other livestock as well,” Burdo said.

They were brought in Sunday and veterinarians checked them out right away. One already has a bandage that doctors put on a wound.

The Contra Costa County Animal Shelter has been getting a lot of calls about loose livestock.

In March, horses roamed the fast lane on I-680 during the commute hours. The shelter responds to every report of livestock as quickly as possible to avoid potential roadway collisions.

“When we are talking horses or livestock it can shut down a whole highway. We respond quickly to these,” Burdo said.

Burdo said the same day those horses got onto the I-680 there was also a bull on Highway 4. The bull caused an eight-car pileup.

These horses aren’t microchipped, but they have certain markings on them that only their owner might know or be able to identify.

Animal control is now asking people with any information to call them. They’re trying to track down the horses’ owner.