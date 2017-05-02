Linkin Park Announce 2017 San Jose Tour Date

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Linkin Park have announced their 2017 tour dates. Machine Gun Kelly has been tapped to open the majority of the shows.
The band will hit the road on July 27th in Boston, MA and will make its way to the SAP Center in San Jose on October 18th, near the end of their tour.
Linkin Park’s seventh studio album, One More Light, is slated for release May 19th.
Check out their full tour itinerary below:
7/27 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *
8/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion *
8/2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *
8/5 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *
8/7 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
8/8 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage
8/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
8/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
8/14 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
8/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
8/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
8/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
8/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
8/23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
8/25 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
8/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
8/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
8/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
9/1 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
9/2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena **
10/15 – Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena **
10/17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State **
10/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center **
10/20 – San Diego, CA @Mattress Firm Amphitheatre **
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl **
* Dates also with ONE OK ROCK
** Support To Be Announced
Pre-sale begins May 9th. General on-sale is set for May 12th at LiveNation.com.
