Luis Miguel Surrenders To Authorities On Arrest Warrant

May 2, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Arrested, El Sol de México, Former Manager, GRAMMY Winner, Luis Miguel, Matthew Cordova, William Brockhaus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Mexican singer Luis Miguel surrendered to U.S. marshals Tuesday in a case involving a dispute in which he has been ordered to pay more than $1 million to his former manager.

Deputy US Marshal Matthew Cordova says the singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon before a federal judge in Los Angeles who has held him in contempt for failing to appear at court hearings.

The five-time Grammy winner does not have an attorney listed in the court case and his record label declined comment.

Miguel was ordered to pay his former manager, William Brockhaus, more than $1 million in July 2016 by a federal judge in New York. Brockhaus’ attorneys sought to enforce the judgment in Los Angeles, where Miguel owns a home. In January, a judge ordered the singer to turn over a 2013 Rolls Royce to help satisfy the judgment.

Brockhaus sued Miguel in Texas in 2014, claiming the singer failed to pay him based on a 2012 management contract they signed.

Court records state the singer refused to accept court summons and did not appear for court hearings to determine his ability to pay.

Miguel, who has also won four Latin Grammys and is known as “El Sol de México” (The Sun of Mexico,) has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and enjoyed a successful career in multiple genres, including pop, mariachi, ballads and boleros.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch