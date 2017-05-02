Website Investigation Uncovers Stockton Teen Prostitution Ring

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A three-month investigation of a local version of the infamous backpage website triggered a human trafficking sting in Stockton that has resulted in two arrests and the rescue of eight underage teens being used as prostitutes, authorities said.

In a separate case, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the California Highway Patrol conducted a raid near Stockton that has resulted in 21 arrests.

The Modesto Bee reported Tuesday that a three-month long investigation of the website stockton.backpage.com led the Stockton Police Department to eight young girls involved in prostitution. The girls ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old.

Police said two 19-year-old men were arrested last week in relation to the alleged human trafficking of the girls and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

In the separate case, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s officers made contact with more than 200 people on an undisclosed property who they say were soliciting sexual services, both online and in person. Officials say 21 men and women were arrested Friday on suspicion of soliciting sexual services for money or loitering with the intent to solicit.